What students at 10 of the best colleges in the country are reading this summer

Other schools selected books that can be broadly applied. For example, Olin College of Engineering encourages students to read, "Why We Do What We Do: Understanding Self-Motivation" as by Edward L. Deci and Richard Flaste.

This book breaks down how to motivate people as students, professionals and individuals and argues that "the best way to motivate people — at school, at work, or at home — is to support their sense of autonomy." Publisher's Weekly describes "Why We Do What We Do" as "An insightful and provocative meditation on how people can become more genuinely engaged and successful in pursuing their goals."

If you're looking to be challenged and inspired or just on the hunt for your next read, check out the great books that college students are reading this summer: