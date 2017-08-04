What students at 10 of the best colleges in the country are reading this summer

As summer winds down, college students across the country are finishing their required or suggested summer readings. Collegiate summer reading lists are selected by some of the world's brightest academics and are designed to challenge, educate and engage students. No matter what stage you are in your career, reading books like these can help you get ahead.
Penguin Random House compiled a list of over 440 collegiate summer reading programs for the 2017-2018 academic year. Common among this year's list are books that give students the tools to discuss the current political climate. Pomona college selected "Strangers in Their Own Land: Anger and Mourning on the American Right" by Arlie Russell Hochschild. Princeton University opted for their students to read "What Is Populism?," by Jan-Werner Müller.