What students at 10 of the best colleges in the country are reading this summer

Hero Images | Getty Images

As summer winds down, college students across the country are finishing their required or suggested summer readings. Collegiate summer reading lists are selected by some of the world's brightest academics and are designed to challenge, educate and engage students. No matter what stage you are in your career, reading books like these can help you get ahead.

Penguin Random House compiled a list of over 440 collegiate summer reading programs for the 2017-2018 academic year. Common among this year's list are books that give students the tools to discuss the current political climate. Pomona college selected "Strangers in Their Own Land: Anger and Mourning on the American Right" by Arlie Russell Hochschild. Princeton University opted for their students to read "What Is Populism?," by Jan-Werner Müller.

Princeton University
Source: Princeton University
Princeton University

Other schools selected books that can be broadly applied. For example, Olin College of Engineering encourages students to read, "Why We Do What We Do: Understanding Self-Motivation" as by Edward L. Deci and Richard Flaste.

This book breaks down how to motivate people as students, professionals and individuals and argues that "the best way to motivate people — at school, at work, or at home — is to support their sense of autonomy." Publisher's Weekly describes "Why We Do What We Do" as "An insightful and provocative meditation on how people can become more genuinely engaged and successful in pursuing their goals."

If you're looking to be challenged and inspired or just on the hunt for your next read, check out the great books that college students are reading this summer:

Brown

Program: First Readings

Book: "The Tsar of Love and Techno: Stories," by Anthony Marra

Dartmouth College

Program: Common Reading Book

Book: "A Man of the People," by Chinua Achebe

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Program: MIT Reads

Book: "Americanah," by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Northwestern University

Program: One Book, One Northwestern

Book: "A Reading of the Declaration of Independence in Defense of Equality," by Danielle Allen

Olin College of Engineering

Program: Summer Book Program

Book: "Why We Do What We Do: Understanding Self-Motivation," by Edward L. Deci and Richard Flaste

Pomona College
Ted Soqui | Corbis | Getty Images
Pomona College

Pomona College

Program: First-Year Book / Freshman Book

Book: "Strangers in Their Own Land: Anger and Mourning on the American Right," by Arlie Russell Hochschild

Princeton University

Program: Princeton Pre-Read

Book: "What Is Populism?," by Jan-Werner Müller

Smith College

Program: Smith Reads

Book: "The Book of Unknown Americans," by Cristina Henríquez

University of California, Berkeley

Program: On the Same Page

Book: "Hamilton," by Lin-Manuel Miranda (cast album)

Williams College

Program: Williams Reads

Book: "Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption," by Bryan Stevenson

