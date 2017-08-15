Top Amazon recruiter reveals how you can score a job at the retail giant

It's no surprise that Amazon is one of the most sought after companies millennials want to work for after graduating. But, if you want to nab a job at the online retailer, you should be "relentlessly curious" and care about helping the retail giant's customers.

That's according to Miriam Park, director of Amazon's university recruiting, in an exclusive interview with CNBC Make It.

Amazon is arguably one of the most in-demand companies to work for. In fact, the online retailer ranks as one of the top 10 companies millennials are most excited to work for, according to a recent study by the survey development platform SurveyMonkey.

Jon Cohen, chief research officer at SurveyMonkey, tells CNBC Make It that young professionals are flocking to companies like Amazon because they give them what they want most: career growth, flexibility and a sense of purpose.