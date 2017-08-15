Top Amazon recruiter reveals how you can score a job at the retail giant

Park's next piece of advice for young professionals is to be "relentlessly curious." She says the company always asks itself: "Can something be better?"
Curiosity is particularly important, says Park, because although Amazon is viewed as a massive marketplace, it's really just a "series of start-ups." The company continually explores new ideas and welcomes innovation from its employees, she says.
"Amazon is a super fun place because it's so dynamic," says Park. This means the company looks for "deeply curious" workers because "things are always changing and there's always something new to be involved in."
Finally, the company places a high value on employees who can "take ownership of and beyond your role," Park says. Younger applicants who are just joining the workforce should focus on where they've shown a challenge, on their resume and in interviews. "Make it very driven on the impact," says the recruiter.
Applicants should also point out areas in which "they've taken ownership of something that is not in your wheelhouse," she says. Why? Because the company wants people who "rise up to attack a challenge" and who can "show that you're doing something above and beyond your comfort zone."
This is especially important as the company grows and expands into new territories, such as its latest stint in food technology for home delivery.
She leaves prospective applicants with this final piece of advice: Focus on "how you have owned a role and moved the needle forward, demonstrated curiosity and where you have solved a problem."
