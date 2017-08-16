Suzy Welch: 5 lessons you have to unlearn immediately after college

Many college seniors think they have a good idea of what life after graduation looks like. You have to find a job and wake up early, and you can't hang out with your friends every night.

But according to bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch, it's easy to underestimate just how different the "real world" really is, and many of the things you learn in college won't set you up for success at the office.

"College is fantastic place, don't get me wrong," Welch tells CNBC Make It. "You make friends, meet new kinds of people, spend a fun semester abroad, explore your interests, obtain some skills."

"Those are all fine and good," she says, "but there's some things you have to unlearn right away to succeed in the real world."

Here are five lessons you have to leave behind right after commencement: