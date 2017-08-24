4 steps to productively talk to your boss about a toxic co-worker

Whether you have issues with a co-worker or your boss, working in a toxic office setting is detrimental not only to your health and wellness, but your overall career. Or, you might even be that toxic coworker and not realize it.

Leadership development firm Fierce, Inc. surveyed over 1,000 American full-time workers and found that over half of them just ignore toxic colleagues and less than quarter of them muster up the courage to confront those individuals directly.

Fierce executive vice president and leadership expert Stacey Engle tells CNBC Make It that it's natural to feel fear or discomfort when confronting others.

"When it comes to toxic behavior, a lot is at stake," Engle says. "Ignoring the issue will cost an organization and its employees by negatively impacting morale, productivity, and well-being."