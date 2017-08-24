Chance the Rapper: Become the 'upper management' of your own career

Chance the Rapper may still be a new name to some, but at just 24 years old, his accomplishments in music and business have landed him the title of the youngest person to make Fortune's 2017 40 Under 40 list.

Refusing to sell his music and sign with a record label, the Chicago native built an unconventional path to success by releasing his music for free and making most of his earnings off merchandise and ticket sales.

"I never wanted to sell my music," he tells Vanity Fair, "because I thought putting a price on it put a limit on it and inhibited me from making a connection."