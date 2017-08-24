Chance the Rapper: Become the 'upper management' of your own career

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images | Getty Images
Chance collaborated with fellow Chicago artist Kanye West on five songs on West's 2016 album "The Life of Pablo." While the artist had already amassed a nice fan-base of his own, his work with West helped raise his profile.
In May 2016, Chance took a slightly different approach with the release of his third mixtape "Coloring Book," streaming it exclusively on Apple Music for two weeks before it was released to the general public. In a tweet earlier this year, the rapper clarified details of the partnership and said that he negotiated a $500,000 deal, plus advertising, with Apple Music for the project.
Debuting in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 album chart, "Coloring Book" became the first streaming-only album to reach the list and, according to Fortune, later became the first streaming-only album to receive a Grammy.
Page Six reports that a source close to the rapper says that since the Grammys he has turned down $10 million advances from record labels to remain an independent artist.