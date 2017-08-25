VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

In Amazon’s early years, Jeff Bezos grilled every job candidate himself

SPACE SYMPOSIUM
Bloomberg | Getty Image

When Jeff Bezos founded Amazon back in 1994, it started as an online marketplace for books. But today, Amazon has changed the landscape of retail, allowing customers to have nearly anything, from shampoo to refrigerators, delivered to their doorsteps within days.

Amazon also propelled its founder to immense success: Bezos is worth an estimated $81.8 billion and has briefly held the title of the richest person in the world.

In Amazon's early days, each employee played a key role, so the quality of new hires was as crucial to the success of the company as the products it put out. In that time Bezos was not only hyper-focused on creating an outstanding customer experience, but he was fastidious about hiring the strongest employees possible, Wired reported in a 1999 profile on Bezos.

Bezos personally spoke with every single interviewee throughout Amazon's early years, even going so far as to meticulously analyze each's qualifications. "In endless hiring meetings, Bezos, after interviewing the candidate himself, would grill every other interviewer, occasionally constructing elaborate charts on a whiteboard detailing the job seeker's qualifications," Wired reports.

Amazon's first employee shares what he learned from Jeff Bezos
Amazon's first employee shares what he learned from Jeff Bezos   

Bezos had high standards for himself and his company — and he held every employee to those as well, no matter how new they were.

"One of his mottos was that every time we hired someone, he or she should raise the bar for the next hire, so that the overall talent pool was always improving," Nicholas Lovejoy, Amazon's fifth employee, says in Wired.

The lengths Bezos went to in order to hire the best people paid off: It laid the foundation for a company that now has a market cap of $457 billion and employs more than 350,000 people.

Bezos isn't the only CEO who has taken a personal interest in finding the creme de la creme of the hiring pool.

Here's what makes up the Jeff Bezos empire
Here's what makes up the Jeff Bezos empire   

Chieh Huang, CEO of Boxed, an e-commerce startup that brings in more than $100 million in revenue each year, interviews every job candidate personally in order to understand their work ethic, searching for the determination and drive he learned from growing up in poverty.

"More so than just that resume and that pedigree, we actually look for hunger," Huang told CNBC Make It at CNBC's iConic conference in New York.

That degree of determination shows Huang how willing a candidate is to give the job their all. "I try to elicit how hungry this person is and how much endurance they have," he says, "because building a company is not easy."

Other entrepreneurs have taken more unusual approaches to figuring out if candidates will be a good fit. Barstool sports CEO Erika Nardini texts candidates on Sunday mornings to see how fast they'll respond and Mike O'Neill, the CEO of BMI, takes job candidates out to eat and has them pick the restaurant so he can glimpse into their reasoning behind their choice.

Instacart CEO Apoorva Mehta shares lessons learned from Jeff Bezos and Steve Jobs
Instacart CEO Apoorva Mehta shares lessons learned from Jeff Bezos and Steve Jobs   

While intense hiring practices and off-the-wall tactics might seem extreme — and daunting to those in the hot seat — entrepreneurs know that compiling the best team possible is imperative to building a prosperous business.

After all, "no one does it alone," says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. "When you look at most big things that get done in the world, they're not done by one person, so you're going to need to build a team."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss:

This book list helped form billionaire Jeff Bezos' leadership style
This book list helped form billionaire Jeff Bezos' leadership style   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...