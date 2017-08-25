In Amazon’s early years, Jeff Bezos grilled every job candidate himself

When Jeff Bezos founded Amazon back in 1994, it started as an online marketplace for books. But today, Amazon has changed the landscape of retail, allowing customers to have nearly anything, from shampoo to refrigerators, delivered to their doorsteps within days.

Amazon also propelled its founder to immense success: Bezos is worth an estimated $81.8 billion and has briefly held the title of the richest person in the world.

In Amazon's early days, each employee played a key role, so the quality of new hires was as crucial to the success of the company as the products it put out. In that time Bezos was not only hyper-focused on creating an outstanding customer experience, but he was fastidious about hiring the strongest employees possible, Wired reported in a 1999 profile on Bezos.

Bezos personally spoke with every single interviewee throughout Amazon's early years, even going so far as to meticulously analyze each's qualifications. "In endless hiring meetings, Bezos, after interviewing the candidate himself, would grill every other interviewer, occasionally constructing elaborate charts on a whiteboard detailing the job seeker's qualifications," Wired reports.