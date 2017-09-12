Mark Cuban says Tilman Fertitta ‘got a bargain’ buying the Houston Rockets for $2.2 billion

Billionaire to billionaire: Mark Cuban says restaurateur Tilman Fertitta "got a bargain" buying the Houston Rockets for $2.2 billion.

In 2000, tech titan Cuban bought the Mavericks for $280 million. So Cuban has firsthand understanding of the business of basketball.

Though Forbes valued the Rockets at $1.65 billion earlier this year, Cuban says Fertitta's multibillion-dollar price tag was a good deal for the NBA team because of the opportunity to distribute and sell premium content.

"The streaming world is going to make destination live content even more valuable," says Cuban, speaking with SB Nation's Mavs Moneyball, an online community for Dallas Mavericks fans.