The workout that keeps Ruth Bader Ginsburg fit at 84 is so intense you might not be able to keep up

In February, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was asked who she thinks is the most important person in her life. She jokingly replied, "My personal trainer," according to Mercury News. And it shows.

At 84, Ginsburg is the oldest sitting Supreme Court justice. In one month, her fitness routine will be revealed in the upcoming book, "The RBG Workout...How She Stays Strong ... and You Can Too!"

The book was written by Ginsburg's personal trainer, Bryant Johnson, who has trained her since 1999 and works with her twice a week, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The "simple but challenging" exercises include squats, planks and full push-ups (no knees on the ground), the Associated Press notes.