How Kylie Jenner turned her $29 lipstick business into a $420 million empire in 18 months

"She's like almost 20 years older than me. I feel like my makeup is definitely more young, fun. And it's just different," Jenner said.

Jenner launched her beauty brand on November 30, 2015 with the $29 Kylie Lip Kit (a liquid lipstick with a matching lip pencil), which immediately sold out. Within six weeks of the first release, Jenner her mom and manager Kris Jenner decided to partner with their current manufacturer, Seed Beauty.

"I want to be as big as the other [cosmetic] brands. It's my dream to be on Forbes," Jenner told Complex Magazine in a 2016 interview.

This year, Jenner became the youngest celebrity on Forbes 100 — a list of the 100 top-paid celebrities in the world — having earned $41 million over the past year, Forbes reports. Kardashian West, 36, also earned a spot on the list with earnings of $45.5 million.

Forbes 100 places Jenner among other young notable names including Chance The Rapper, Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift.

Jenner's inspiration for the line came from her early obsession with YouTube makeup tutorials as a tween and her desire to have fuller-looking lips, she explained on her new reality show "Life of Kylie."

"I've always known that but I don't feel like I realized the extent of it until I launched my own makeup line," Jenner said on "Life of Kylie."

The popularity behind Jenner's products also stems from the limited number of products she makes available during each launch, which almost inevitably sell out each time. Amidst rumors that Seed Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics are faking scarcity, Vanity Fair reached out to Seed Beauty co-founder Laura Nelson for clarity.

"We are running the factory 24-7 to meet demand," Nelson told Vanity Fair. "It's truly as much as we can make."

For perspective, WWD reported that it took Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.-owned Tom Ford Beauty 10 years to earn $500 million, it took 25 years for Bobbi Brown to hit $1 billion in earnings in 2016 and it took L'Oréal's Lancôme 80 years to reach the $1 billion mark in 2015.

These are all brands shelling out costs for brick-and-mortar stores. While makeup stores are generally thriving, this isn't a cost Kylie Cosmetics has to consider. Aside from pop-up stores planned for Chicago and Houston, Jenner's products are only sold online.

Kylie Cosmetics's 2017 sales are projected to come in at $386 million, according to WWD. Since its launch, the brand has expanded its makeup range to eyeshadows, blushes, highlighters and brushes. A bundle of these products priced at up to $325.