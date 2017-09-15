Princeton is the No. 1 school in the country—more importantly, it also makes this list

With its highly ranked academic programs, both for graduates and undergraduates, Princeton University in New Jersey lands the top spot in U.S. News & World Report's 2018 Best Colleges list.

But the historic, Ivy League school also makes another list that bodes well for its current and future attendees: The top 10 private colleges where graduates have the least debt.

The average published cost of tuition and fees at private, nonprofit, four-year institutions was $33,480 from 2016 to 2017, according to the College Board. That's $23,830 higher than the average cost for public, four-year, in-state schools. And the cost of tuition keeps rising.

Some private schools are better than others at keeping costs for students down.

Student Loan Hero collected data for 670 private colleges and universities and listed the top-ranked schools where grads end up with less than $20,000 in debt — and often a lot less: