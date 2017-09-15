The top 25 cities offering jobs and affordable housing

If you're one of many Americans struggling to manage sky-high rent, student loans and credit card debt, finding a place to live comfortably can seem impossible.

But metro areas with plentiful jobs, affordable housing and workers who are generally happy about their employment do exist and in its 2017 Best Cities for Jobs report, Glassdoor pinpoints exactly where they are. Glassdoor's research team culled data from sources including postings on its site, the U.S. Census and Zillow housing data. The ranking weighs three factors equally: how easy it is to get a job in that city, how affordable it is to live there and how satisfied employees are working there.

Here are the 25 best metro areas for jobs and affordable housing, according to Glassdoor: