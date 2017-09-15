VISIT CNBC.COM

The top 25 cities offering jobs and affordable housing

DesignSensation | E+ | Getty Images

If you're one of many Americans struggling to manage sky-high rent, student loans and credit card debt, finding a place to live comfortably can seem impossible.

But metro areas with plentiful jobs, affordable housing and workers who are generally happy about their employment do exist and in its 2017 Best Cities for Jobs report, Glassdoor pinpoints exactly where they are. Glassdoor's research team culled data from sources including postings on its site, the U.S. Census and Zillow housing data. The ranking weighs three factors equally: how easy it is to get a job in that city, how affordable it is to live there and how satisfied employees are working there.

Here are the 25 best metro areas for jobs and affordable housing, according to Glassdoor:

25. Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

The West End Marketplace in Dallas
Danny Lehman | Getty Images
The West End Marketplace in Dallas

Number of open jobs: 249,235
Median base salary: $49,000
Job satisfaction rating: 3.4
Median home value: $211,000

24. Charlotte, NC

Bank of America's Corporate HQ in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Jessica Golden | CNBC
Bank of America's Corporate HQ in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Number of open jobs: 78,285
Median base salary: $45,000
Job satisfaction rating: 3.3
Median home value: $174,800

23. Chicago, IL

84054194
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Number of open jobs: 332,546
Median base salary: $50,000
Job satisfaction rating: 3.3
Median home value: $211,200

22. San Jose, CA

Dowtown San Jose
Bernd Geh | Getty Images
Dowtown San Jose

Number of open jobs: 106,809
Median base salary: $100,000
Job satisfaction rating: 3.5
Median home value: $1,013,700

21. Milwaukee, WI

Downtown Milwaukee: small businesses are rising in this Midwestern city
Davel5957 | Getty Images
Downtown Milwaukee: small businesses are rising in this Midwestern city

Number of open jobs: 63,772
Median base salary: $46,000
Job satisfaction rating: 3.2
Median home value: $215,500

20. Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN
Bruce Yuanyue Bi/Lonely Planet Images via Getty Images
Nashville, TN

Number of open jobs: 80,192
Median base salary: $42,000
Job satisfaction rating: 3.4
Median home value: $220,100

19. Baltimore, MD

Baltimore, Maryland
Richard Cummins | Getty Images
Baltimore, Maryland

Number of open jobs: 123,370
Median base salary: $48,000
Job satisfaction rating: 3.4
Median home value: $261,000

18. Atlanta, GA

94174688RB_Atlanta386
Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Number of open jobs: 195,021
Median base salary: $46,000
Job satisfaction rating: 3.4
Median home value: $179,900

17. Seattle, WA

94784825
Mat Hayward | Getty Images

Number of open jobs: 187,741
Median base salary: $65,000
Job satisfaction rating: 3.5
Median home value: $447,100

16. Washington, DC

AFP_B57YA
Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Number of open jobs: 293,481
Median base salary: $62,000
Job satisfaction rating: 3.5
Median home value: $382,600

15. Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Jeremy Woodhouse | Image Bank | Getty Images
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Number of open jobs: 43,898
Median base salary: $36,000
Job satisfaction rating: 3.4
Median home value: $134,900

14. Hartford, CT

Downtown Hartford, Connecticut.
Vishwats | Getty Images
Downtown Hartford, Connecticut.

Number of open jobs: 46,274
Median base salary: $55,000
Job satisfaction rating: 3.3
Median home value: $223,100

13. Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN

Pedestrians walk in downtown Minneapolis.
Ann Hermes | The Christian Science Monitor | Getty Images
Pedestrians walk in downtown Minneapolis.

Number of open jobs: 151,656
Median base salary: $52,000
Job satisfaction rating: 3.4
Median home value: $247,400

12. Detroit, MI

Traffic in downtown Detroit
Getty Images
Traffic in downtown Detroit

Number of open jobs: 119,567
Median base salary: $46,344
Job satisfaction rating: 3.3
Median home value: $141,000

11. Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, Alabama.
Sean Pavorie | Getty Images
Birmingham, Alabama.

Number of open jobs: 40,123
Median base salary: $38,000
Job satisfaction rating: 3.3
Median home value: $133,400

10. Louisville, KY

A contractor moves lumber for a house under construction in the Norton Commons subdivision of Louisville, Kentucky.
Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images
A contractor moves lumber for a house under construction in the Norton Commons subdivision of Louisville, Kentucky.

Number of open jobs: 49,213
Median base salary: $40,138
Job satisfaction rating: 3.3
Median home value: $148,600

9. Cleveland, OH

A worker stands on the rear platform of a bottle car full of molten steel inside the ArcelorMittal steel mill complex in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., on Friday, June 24, 2016.
Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images
A worker stands on the rear platform of a bottle car full of molten steel inside the ArcelorMittal steel mill complex in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., on Friday, June 24, 2016.

Number of open jobs: 66,410
Median base salary: $43,000
Job satisfaction rating: 3.3
Median home value: $134,600

8. Cincinnati, OH

Top States Biz Ohio
Silvrshootr | Getty Images

Number of open jobs: 79,554
Median base salary: $44,637
Job satisfaction rating: 3.3
Median home value: $152,600

7. Columbus, OH

Columbus, Ohio
Getty Images
Columbus, Ohio

Number of open jobs: 78,370
Median base salary: $45,000
Job satisfaction rating: 3.4
Median home value: $162,500

6. Memphis, TN

BB King's Company Store and music venues in legendary Beale Street entertainment district of Memphis, Tennessee, USA.
Tim Graham | Getty Images
BB King's Company Store and music venues in legendary Beale Street entertainment district of Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

Number of open jobs: 42,347
Median base salary: $41,200
Job satisfaction rating: 3.3
Median home value: $119,700

5. St. Louis, MO

726795691
Christian Heeb/Getty Images

Number of open jobs: 104,725
Median base salary: $45,600
Job satisfaction rating: 3.4
Median home value: $148,600

4. Raleigh-Durham, NC

Raleigh, North Carolina.
Sean Pavone | Getty Images
Raleigh, North Carolina.

Number of open jobs: 65,810
Median base salary: $50,000
Job satisfaction rating: 3.4
Median home value: $228,200

3. Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, Missouri
Andrew Rich | Getty Images
Kansas City, Missouri

Number of open jobs: 90,649
Median base salary: $45,000
Job satisfaction rating: 3.3
Median home value: $159,400

2. Indianapolis, IN

179418976
Mark Edward Harris/Getty Images

Number of open jobs: 80,561
Median base salary: $43,000
Job satisfaction rating: 3.3
Median home value: $138,100

1. Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh cityscape
Jeff Greenberg | UIG | Getty Images
Pittsburgh cityscape

Number of open jobs: 95,399
Median base salary: $44,000
Job satisfaction rating: 3.2
Median home value: $137,400

Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor's chief economist, acknowledges that this list isn't for people looking to find success in New York's concrete jungle or San Francisco's tech scene. But, he adds, "It may be worth broadening your horizons beyond famous U.S. cities. You may find a few surprising opportunities that fit your life."

