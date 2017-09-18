Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is the CEO of electric car company Tesla, the CEO of aerospace company SpaceX, a co-founder of the non-profit Open AI, he's launching a tunneling company called The Boring Company and is starting a company aimed at connecting the human brain with computing power called Neuralink.

And though he is running a handful of companies and planning for interplanetary human existence, he's not too busy to respond to a single frustrated customer.

Friday night, a customer tweeted at Musk complaining of "a terrible experience with very pushy sales guy from Tesla Stanford shop while shopping for model X."

"Def not ok," Musk responded via Twitter. "Just sent a reminder to Tesla stores that we just want people to look forward to their next visit. That's what really matters."