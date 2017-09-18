VISIT CNBC.COM

Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs

Billionaire Elon Musk responds to unhappy Tesla customer on a Friday night, teaching a brilliant lesson in customer service

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk
Brian Snyder | Reuters
Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk

Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is the CEO of electric car company Tesla, the CEO of aerospace company SpaceX, a co-founder of the non-profit Open AI, he's launching a tunneling company called The Boring Company and is starting a company aimed at connecting the human brain with computing power called Neuralink.

And though he is running a handful of companies and planning for interplanetary human existence, he's not too busy to respond to a single frustrated customer.

Friday night, a customer tweeted at Musk complaining of "a terrible experience with very pushy sales guy from Tesla Stanford shop while shopping for model X."

"Def not ok," Musk responded via Twitter. "Just sent a reminder to Tesla stores that we just want people to look forward to their next visit. That's what really matters."

By taking responsibility, publicly responding and admonishing the alleged negative behavior of a single sales representative in his sprawling empire, Musk turned one customer's bad experience into a(nother) reason for his fans to adore him.

Musk's response was followed by a flurry of fans jumping to the CEO's defense, recounting positive experiences they had at Tesla dealerships. Others expressed how impressed they were by the CEO's willingness to engage with a single customer.

Musk's responsiveness shows his dedication to his work. His near-obsessive pursuit of his goals has earned him celebrity-like status among the Silicon Valley set and his customers.

Musk has been ranked the most admired entrepreneur by other founders and Tesla fans are raving ambassadors for the brand.

Success hasn't come without a cost, though. Musk admits managing all the business ventures he does is deeply wearing.

"The reality is great highs, terrible lows and unrelenting stress. Don't think people want to hear about the last two," Musk has tweeted previously. He manages the stress by pushing through: "I'm sure there are better answers than what I do, which is just take the pain and make sure you really care about what you're doing."

See also:

Elon Musk: 'Robots will be able to do everything better than us'

Warren Buffett and Bill Gates think it's 'crazy' to view job-stealing robots as bad

There's one thing that motivates Elon Musk above all else

Elon Musk tops 2016 list of startup founders’ favorite leaders
Elon Musk tops 2016 list of startup founders’ favorite leaders   

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...