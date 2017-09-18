VISIT CNBC.COM

Leadership

Leadership

Here's how you can attend a leadership summit hosted by Barack Obama

DV1858774
SAUL LOEB | Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama recently called upon young people around the world to apply to join his inaugural Obama Foundation Summit.

He made the announcement through an email to the foundation's supporters, along with three other initiatives slated to take place this fall.

The summit, which will be held in Obama's hometown of Chicago, will host hundreds of invited civic leaders from around the world. There are a handful of spots open for people to apply through Obama.org.

The application period closes on Wednesday, September 27 at 7 p.m. EST.

The foundation states that whether you come from a rural town or big city, the "ideal candidate" is one who is active in their community, has created a positive impact there and "will bring a unique perspective to share with other attendees."

To apply, candidates need to answer a few application questions, which only take about 12 tweets worth of characters to respond to:

  • Why do you want to attend the Summit? (300 characters)
  • How are you involved in your own community and what inspired you to do so? (1,000 characters)
  • What would you say to young people around the world who want to make a difference in their own community? (500 characters)

Over the course of two days — October 31 and November 1— attendees will "exchange ideas, explore creative solutions to common problems, and experience civic art, technology, and music from around the world.

Just a day after the online application period opened, more than 7,000 people had already applied to attend the summit, CNBC Make It learned.

In his message, Obama writes that the focus of the foundation's latest initiatives is "on empowering and equipping civic innovators and young leaders with the skills and tools they need to create change in their communities."

In an accompanying video shared on social media, Obama reminds viewers of a video he released with wife Michelle Obama on January 20 of this year — the day Obama left office and president Donald Trump was inaugurated.

"When I left office in January, I asked of you the same thing I asked of you way back in 2008," Obama says in the video. "I asked you to believe not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours."

Obama then details his national and global efforts "to hear directly from the future leaders" on what his future presidential center should be like.

"What makes me so hopeful, so optimistic, is that so many of you have shown up, dived in and embraced the kind of active citizenship that makes our democracy work," he says.

Though the Obama Foundation has been around since January 2014, a video from January 2017 reminds the public of the mission he's working to fulfill.

"As I've said many times before, true democracy is a project that's much bigger than any one of us, it's bigger than any one person, any one president, any one government," Obama says. "It's a job for all of us. It requires everyday sustained effort from all of us."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss:
4 powerful reasons Hillary Clinton always wears her famous pantsuits
Barack Obama's advice to Hillary Clinton: 'Work smart, not just hard'

How Obama's 24 year old speechwriter developed the confidence to write for the President of the United States
How a 24-year-old found the confidence to be a speechwriter for President Obama   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...