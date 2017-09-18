Here's how you can attend a leadership summit hosted by Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama recently called upon young people around the world to apply to join his inaugural Obama Foundation Summit.

He made the announcement through an email to the foundation's supporters, along with three other initiatives slated to take place this fall.

The summit, which will be held in Obama's hometown of Chicago, will host hundreds of invited civic leaders from around the world. There are a handful of spots open for people to apply through Obama.org.

The application period closes on Wednesday, September 27 at 7 p.m. EST.

The foundation states that whether you come from a rural town or big city, the "ideal candidate" is one who is active in their community, has created a positive impact there and "will bring a unique perspective to share with other attendees."

To apply, candidates need to answer a few application questions, which only take about 12 tweets worth of characters to respond to:

Why do you want to attend the Summit? (300 characters)

How are you involved in your own community and what inspired you to do so? (1,000 characters)

What would you say to young people around the world who want to make a difference in their own community? (500 characters)

Over the course of two days — October 31 and November 1— attendees will "exchange ideas, explore creative solutions to common problems, and experience civic art, technology, and music from around the world.

Just a day after the online application period opened, more than 7,000 people had already applied to attend the summit, CNBC Make It learned.

In his message, Obama writes that the focus of the foundation's latest initiatives is "on empowering and equipping civic innovators and young leaders with the skills and tools they need to create change in their communities."