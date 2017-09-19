Hillary Clinton’s book is No. 1 on Amazon, outselling Tom Brady and Stephen King

Last week, Hillary Clinton released her new book, "What Happened," a first-person tell-all that documents her surprising loss to Donald J. Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Now the book is ranked No. 1. on Amazon's Best Sellers list and has already sold more than 300,000 copies in Amazon e-book, hardback and audio CD form, according to The Associated Press. Hardcover sales were the highest opening of all nonfiction releases in five years, the AP says.

The book is beating out New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady's "The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance," which comes in at No. 2, as well as two novels from 1986: Margaret Atwood's dystopian classic, "The Handmaid's Tale," and Stephen King's horror classic, "It: A Novel."

Both "Handmaid's Tale" and "It" are seeing spikes in popularity after being once again adapted for the screen. "Handmaid's Tale" reemerged, via the streaming service Hulu, as an award-winning TV series. And, according to IMDB, the 2017 cinematic remake of "It," now in theaters, has grossed more than $189 million worldwide.

Clinton's is not the only political memoir at the top of the list. Hovering around No. 10 is NBC News correspondent Katy Tur's "Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History," in which Tur chronicles more than a year of traveling along with Trump on the 2016 presidential campaign. That memoir is also the No. 1 best seller in the category of Humor and Entertainment.