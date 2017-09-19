VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Hillary Clinton’s book is No. 1 on Amazon, outselling Tom Brady and Stephen King

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally in Cleveland, November 6, 2016.

Last week, Hillary Clinton released her new book, "What Happened," a first-person tell-all that documents her surprising loss to Donald J. Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Now the book is ranked No. 1. on Amazon's Best Sellers list and has already sold more than 300,000 copies in Amazon e-book, hardback and audio CD form, according to The Associated Press. Hardcover sales were the highest opening of all nonfiction releases in five years, the AP says.

The book is beating out New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady's "The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance," which comes in at No. 2, as well as two novels from 1986: Margaret Atwood's dystopian classic, "The Handmaid's Tale," and Stephen King's horror classic, "It: A Novel."

Both "Handmaid's Tale" and "It" are seeing spikes in popularity after being once again adapted for the screen. "Handmaid's Tale" reemerged, via the streaming service Hulu, as an award-winning TV series. And, according to IMDB, the 2017 cinematic remake of "It," now in theaters, has grossed more than $189 million worldwide.

Clinton's is not the only political memoir at the top of the list. Hovering around No. 10 is NBC News correspondent Katy Tur's "Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History," in which Tur chronicles more than a year of traveling along with Trump on the 2016 presidential campaign. That memoir is also the No. 1 best seller in the category of Humor and Entertainment.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton signs copies of her new book 'What Happened' during an event at a Barnes & Noble bookstore, Sept. 12, 2017, in New York City.

"What Happened" is currently selling as an e-book for $14.99, in hardback for $17.99 and on audio for $25.99.

In different formats, it holds all three top slots in the Politics & Social Sciences category. The book also tops the Barnes & Nobles Bestseller nonfiction list, selling for $17.99.

In the wide-ranging book, Clinton reflects on her uniform, the pantsuit, her "dumb mistakes" and regrets, and the time she reached out to NASA as a child and was told little girls couldn't grow up to be astronauts.

She also looks back on advice given to her by successful leaders in various fields. At one point, she mentions that President Barack Obama, concerned that she might burn out, advised her to "work smart, not just hard." He told Clinton to make sure to pace herself.

Marcus Lemonis: Here's what Clinton and Trump should be talking about   

She also recalls an early, ominous conversation with her friend, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, during which Sandberg warned Clinton that the candidate should be prepared to face brutal criticism not only from her political opponent, but also from the country at large: "They will have no empathy for you," Sandberg reportedly told her.

Indeed, Clinton's book, like the reception of Clinton herself on the campaign trail, has been polarizing. The President himself weighed in. The day after the "What Happened" debut, Trump taunted Clinton on Twitter about her election loss:

"Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss. She lost the debates and lost her direction!"

In response, Clinton offered Trump a copy of her 1995 children's book, "It Takes a Village."

"If you didn't like that book, try this one — some good lessons in here about working together to solve problems," she wrote. "Happy to send a copy."

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC and CNBC.

Hillary Clinton: ‘Fighting for what’s right is worth it’   
