3 tips for landing a job when you have no experience

Career coach Maggie Mistal suggests that the best way to get your foot in the door is through strategic relationship building in the form of informational interviews.

"Even at a cocktail event, just asking someone what they do is the start of an informational interview," Mistal tells CNBC Make It. "It gets you the information you need and it gets you the relationships you didn't have."

To set up an informational interview, Mistal suggest reaching out to any LinkedIn connections who work in the field or company you're targeting, and to not be afraid to do some cold-calling.

"Once you get the ball rolling then it's like you have your script," she says. "You know how to introduce yourself, you know what questions to ask, and you can usually be done in 15 minutes."