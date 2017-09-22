3 tips for landing a job when you have no experience

Job search platform Glassdoor reports that 90 percent of colleges and universities host career fairs year-round. Seventy-five percent of U.S. employers report recruiting from them.
While job fairs can seem intimidating to some, the in-person connections you're able to make with countless employers can give you a leg up against job seekers applying for the same position online.
Even large companies like Amazon — which hosted an event earlier this year with the goal of filling more than 50,000 full-time and part-time positions — rely on job fairs to find the right candidates.
To really seal the deal and standout from other applicants, CNBC Make It reporter Shawn Carter, who was hired after a meeting at a job fair, suggests candidates follow up with the employers they connected with to ensure that their career fair meeting isn't forgotten.
"Within 24 hours of the fair, be sure to send a follow-up email, with your portfolio attached, re-emphasizing your interest in the position," writes Carter. "It's not easy to land a job at a career fair, but it is also not impossible, and if you're serious about getting hired, it's worth it."
