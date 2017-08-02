5 things I did to stand out—and get hired—at a job fair like Amazon's

It's not enough to have the itinerary and the portfolio. You also need an elevator pitch.

It can be intimidating to pitch yourself to a stranger and list the reasons you think they should hire you, not to mention doing so while 20 other candidates are standing behind you, listening and waiting for their turn.

But you have to push through. When I first arrived to the fair, I went to two or three tables that I was semi-interested in or not interested in at all. It cut into some of my time, but it loosened me up and allowed me to practice what I wanted to say to the companies I was really pursuing.

When talking to the recruiter, be knowledgeable about the position you're applying for and how your experience relates, but use that knowledge to create a few concise talking points.This will make the interaction feel more like a conversation and take the pressure off you to memorize and recite too much information.

Also, smile and make a joke or two. That could break the ice.