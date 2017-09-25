How much money you should have saved before you get married

The average American gets married in their late 20s — at age 27 for women and age 29 for men — and the best time to get married may be between ages 28 and 32, according to a University of Utah analysis that found that those who commit at that point have the lowest risk of getting divorced.

So how much should you have saved by then?

The rule of thumb is to have roughly the equivalent of your annual salary in savings by then, experts say. If you earn $50,000 a year, for example, you should aim to have $50,000 put away.

That amount includes any retirement account contributions, matching funds from your company, cash savings or money you have invested elsewhere, in index funds or with a robo-advisor.