Target just gave employees a raise — here's what 19 other major retailers pay

The approaching holiday season means more shopping, and as a result, more jobs in retail.

For some retail employees, it will also mean higher wages. Target announced today that it would raise its minimum wage above $10 beginning in October, eventually reaching $11 per hour for all U.S. stores. The retailer has already promised to add 100,000 jobs in the coming months and has committed to raising minimum wage to $15 by 2020.

Though many of these jobs may be temporary, they provide experience as well as a source of income, and knowing how major stores compare in terms of hourly pay could help you if you're in the market for a job.

Using Fortune's list of the 20 retailers with the greatest number of employees in the U.S., CNBC Make It looked at average hourly wages for the position of "sales associate" — a common consumer-facing, non-managerial role — at each company. Hourly wages were determined using data submitted by employees to jobs and salary platform Glassdoor, and each company on the list was also contacted to provide information or comment.

Here's how the country's 20 biggest retail employers rank in terms of pay: