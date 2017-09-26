I compared prices at the 'new' Whole Foods to Trader Joe's—here's what I found

When it comes to grocery shopping, I typically skip Whole Foods and head to Trader Joe's, which is known for being pretty cheap.

But Amazon cut the prices at Whole Foods after the acquisition last month. While some items weren't affected by the merger at all, the ones that were saw significant price cuts.

Curious as to just how big is the price discrepancy between the two stores now is, I headed out to locations in Manhattan to compare prices of 10 basic items.

In general, you'll still get the most bang for your buck at Trader Joe's — but barely. All in all, I spent $41.45 at Whole Foods and $37.15 at Trader Joe's, a difference of just $4.30.

Here's the exact breakdown of what I spent: