I compared prices at the 'new' Whole Foods to Trader Joe's—here's what I found

When it comes to grocery shopping, I typically skip Whole Foods and head to Trader Joe's, which is known for being pretty cheap.

But Amazon cut the prices at Whole Foods after the acquisition last month. While some items weren't affected by the merger at all, the ones that were saw significant price cuts.

Curious as to just how big is the price discrepancy between the two stores now is, I headed out to locations in Manhattan to compare prices of 10 basic items.

In general, you'll still get the most bang for your buck at Trader Joe's — but barely. All in all, I spent $41.45 at Whole Foods and $37.15 at Trader Joe's, a difference of just $4.30.

Here's the exact breakdown of what I spent:

Bananas

CNBC Make It

Trader Joe's: $0.95 for five bananas ($0.19 each)
Whole Foods: $1.05 for five bananas ($0.49 per pound)

Bananas at Whole Foods used to be $0.79 per pound. Now, at $0.49 per pound, you can get them for about the same price as at Trader Joe's.

Organic baby kale

CNBC Make It

Trader Joe's: $2.49 per five-ounce package
Whole Foods: $3.49 per five-ounce package

The price of baby kale decreased post-merger from $3.99 to $3.49, but it's still cheaper at Trader Joe's.

Avocados

CNBC Make It

Trader Joe's: $2.98 for two avocados ($1.49 each)
Whole Foods: $2.98 for two avocados ($1.49 each)

Avocados at Whole Foods used to be $2.50 each. Now you can get them for the same price as at Trader Joe's.

Almond butter

CNBC Make It

Trader Joe's: $5.99 a jar
Whole Foods: $6.99 a jar

Almond butter at Whole Foods is $1 cheaper than it used to be, but you'll still get a better deal at Trader Joe's.

Turkey breast

CNBC Make It

Trader Joe's: $3.29 per seven-ounce package
Whole Foods: $3.99 per seven-ounce package

The price of turkey breast at Whole Foods wasn't affected by the merger, but it's only $0.70 more expensive than at Trader Joe's.

Cage-free large brown eggs

CNBC Make It

Trader Joe's: $2.99 per dozen
Whole Foods: $2.99 per dozen

Thanks to the new prices of eggs at Whole Foods, you can now get large cage-free brown eggs for exactly the same price as those at Trader Joe's.

Butter

CNBC Make It

Trader Joe's: $2.99 per pound
Whole Foods: $3.49 per pound

Regular salted and unsalted butter is slightly cheaper at Trader Joe's. While the prices of regular butter were not affected by the merger, the price of organic butter at Whole Foods did drop from $5.29 a pound to $4.49 a pound.

Ice cream

CNBC Make It

Trader Joe's: $5.99 per 64-ounce container
Whole Foods: $5.99 per 56-ounce container

You'll get slightly more bang for your buck at Trader Joe's, but not much. The ice cream prices at Whole Foods were not affected by the merger.

Whole almonds

CNBC Make It

Trader Joe's: $5.99 per 16-ounce bag
Whole Foods: $6.99 per 16-ounce bag

Almonds tend to be on the pricier side no matter where you shop, but you'll save a buck at Trader Joe's. The price of almonds was not affected by the merger.

Milk

Trader Joe's: $3.49 per half gallon
Whole Foods: $3.49 per half gallon

Thanks to the new reduced cost of organic milk at Whole Foods, you can now get it for exactly the same price at both stores.

