11 companies with offices on the beach

People take pictures in front of the Snap headquarters on the strand at Venice Beach in Los Angeles.
Patrick Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images
People take pictures in front of the Snap headquarters on the strand at Venice Beach in Los Angeles.

We all want an office with a view. But what if that view could be of the beach? For many employees, that's an everyday reality out of their windows — or, at least, where they can walk on their lunch break. And if you want that to be your reality, we're here to help make that happen: We've rounded up 11 companies with offices on (or really near) the beach.

1. Snap

Company Rating: 4.1

Open Positions: IT Applications Engineer, QA Engineer, Account Specialist, iOS Engineer, Stock Plan Administrator and more

Beach Location: Venice, Calif.

What Employees Say: "Amazing people! Everyone is so nice! Everyone has a voice. Constantly working on cool stuff. Everyone's ideas are valid and listened to. Everyone is well-taken care of." — Current Designer

2. Qualcomm

Company Rating: 3.7

Open Positions: Embedded Software Engineer, DevOps Engineer, SI/PI Electrical Engineer, Process Technology/Foundry Engineer, Modem System Test Engineer and more

Beach Location: San Diego, Calif.

What Employees Say: "The place to be for learning about embedded systems, fast paced, [with a] challenging work environment." — Current Employee

3. Glassdoor

Company Rating: 4.0

Open Positions: Senior Director of Performance Media & Customer Acquisition, Enterprise Account Manager, Revenue Operations Analyst, Senior Product Designer, Global Head Talent of Acquisition and more

Beach Location: Mill Valley, Calif.

What Employees Say: "Three years later and I still feel so lucky to work here! My HR leadership team supports me and constantly pushes me to grow. My goals and the goals of my teammates are clear, and we are encouraged to help each other and teach each other along the way. My opportunities feel endless here, there is always something new and exciting to work on around the corner. The benefits are extremely generous." — Current Employee

4. Groupon

Company Rating: 3.1

Open Positions: National Operations Coordinator, Senior Buyer, Senior Compliance Relations Specialist, Product Specialist, Lead Software Engineer and more

Beach Location: Chicago, Ill.

What Employees Say: "Groupon has global, quarterly 'all hands' meetings for all employees to join, as well as open Q&A sessions following the all hands. I've never seen this before at a previous employer, and it's really cool to have this kind of visibility to the senior leadership team, hear about how our work impacts the business, and check in on where we stand with company goals. This transparency is really important!" — Current Employee

5. Tradesy

Company Rating: 3.3

Open Positions: Authentication Intern, Product Designer, Senior Software Engineer, iOS Engineer, DevOps Engineer and more

Beach Location: Santa Monica, Calif.

What Employees Say: "Great management team that provides guidance, growth, development, and genuine concern for its employees." — Current Employee

6. Royal Caribbean Cruises

Company Rating: 3.7

Open Positions: 2nd Engineer, Customer Service Representative, Project Planner, Auditor, Senior Financial Analyst and more

Beach Location: Miami, Fl.

What Employees Say: "There is a wide range of things to learn, beautiful countries across the globe to see and a diverse set of other people from different nations to know." Current Chef

7. Dominion Enterprises

Company Rating: 3.1

Open Positions: Inside Sales Representative, Experienced Web Engineer, Assistant Controller, Online Campaign Specialist, Marketing Analyst and more

Beach Location: Virginia Beach, Va.

What Employees Say: "The culture is tough to beat. Most everyone is friendly and works well together. A great environment to start in the industry." — Current UI Engineer

8. Procore Technologies

Company Rating: 4.8

Open Positions: Director of Product, Account Executive, User Experience Designer, HR Business Partner and more

Beach Location: Carpinteria, Calif.

What Employees Say: "Growth, opportunity, focus on our people. It's the first time I'm at a company that I hope I am at when I am 50….it feels great." Current Sales Employee

9. L.L. Bean

Company Rating: 3.7

Open Positions: Director of Merchandising, Retail Lead, Material Handler, Field Visual Merchandiser, IT Technical Lead and more

Beach Location: Freeport, ME

What Employees Say: "Pros: Great coworkers. New CEO is awesome and has a great vision for the company. Great benefits and fair pay. Employees treated with respect." Current Senior IT Manager

10. Boeing

Company Rating: 3.5

Open Positions: Communications Specialist, Analyst Risk Management & Trust Operations, Senior Accountant, Software Engineer 4, Cybersecurity Specialist and more

Beach Location: Chicago, Ill.

What Employees Say: "Great work-life balance. Great medical benefits. Fair vacation and sick leave benefits. Good employee discount program. Company focused on becoming better and long lasting." — Current Employee

11. PatientPop

Company Rating: 4.3

Open Positions: Sales Development Representative, Creative Director, Customer Support Analyst, Freelance Copywriter, Lead Support Engineer and more

Beach Location: Santa Monica, Calif.

What Employees Say: "I often wonder how lucky I am to have stumbled across a company like PatientPop. As someone who really cares about the company that I work for and how I spend the hours in my day, working at PatientPop has truly been like a dream come true (as cheesy as it sounds)." Current Sales Development Representative

