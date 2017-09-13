The science and design behind Apple's innovation-obsessed new workspace

It's hoped that by housing so many employees in one facility, workers will be more likely to build relationships with those outside of their team, share ideas with co-workers with different specialties and learn about opportunities to collaborate.

The building will be divided into modular sections, known as pods, that will be used for office work, teamwork and social activities. Everyone from the CEO to summer interns will be placed into these pods, helping employees build connections and discover mentorship opportunities.

Wired reports:

As with any Apple product, its shape would be determined by its function. This would be a workplace where people were open to each other and open to nature, and the key to that would be modular sections, known as pods, for work or collaboration. Jobs' idea was to repeat those pods over and over: pod for office work, pod for teamwork, pod for socializing, like a piano roll playing a Philip Glass composition. They would be distributed democratically. Not even the CEO would get a suite or a similar incongruity. And while the company has long been notorious for internal secrecy, compartmentalizing its projects on a need-to-know basis, Jobs seemed to be proposing a more porous structure where ideas would be more freely shared across common spaces.

Scott Lesizza, founding principal at interior design firm Workwell Partners, says that a completely uniform design does not work for every company. "Nowadays, unfortunately, a lot of organizations look for a one-size-fits-all, but it really depends on what the organization does and also what their culture is," he tells CNBC Make It. "I think the best spaces enable different types of personalities and different types of work styles to work under the same roof."

Sometimes this means designing different work spaces for different types of teams. He explains that the needs of an engineering team are entirely different from the needs of a marketing team. "You can have a cutting edge company but two groups that work in completely different styles," says Lesizza. Apple Park's pods may be a good way to provide flexible space for different types of work.

The pods may also help the company adjust to technological advancements even as it's driving them. "What we recommend to clients is to make their spaces future-proof," says Lesizza. "By that I mean to build out, to furnish, to design their spaces so that just about every space ... can be used for different functions so they never become antiquated and they never become out of style."