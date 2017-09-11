Almost everything Apple is set to announce Tuesday, including iPhone X, was leaked this weekend

Almost everything Apple is set to announce, was leaked this weekend 14 Hours Ago | 01:00

An unreleased build of iOS 11 that was leaked to the press over the weekend spilled almost all of the beans on Apple's big announcements this week, including new information on the high-end iPhone X.

9to5Mac was one of the sites that was able to gain early access to the unreleased beta software, which revealed that Apple's new iPhones will be named the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. Previously, it was thought that Apple was going to release an iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus and a high-end iPhone 8.

The code makes it clear that the iPhone X is the high-end iPhone we've been hearing so much about over the last several months. Consumers can expect a display that covers almost the entire front of the phone. New details also show that it will offer a new "Face ID" in place of the Touch ID fingerprint reader.

Animations published by 9to5Mac and others who got the early software show that a user will tilt his or her face to allow the phone to capture a 3-D image of a face. Once logged, simply looking at the phone should unlock the device.

The code also revealed features that were already expected, such as wireless charging, new brighter and colorful OLED displays, and an improved camera.

The iPhone X wasn't the only product revealed in the new version of iOS 11. Confirmation of the 4K Apple TV, which will offer much sharper images on TVs that support 4K technology, was also found.

In addition, developers found the Series 3 Apple Watch, which appears to look the same as earlier models though with a special red dot on the digital crown. All or some models should pack 4G LTE connectivity, which means you can use the Apple Watch Series 3 when it isn't near your iPhone.

Here's a look at that:

Other features that should make an appearance on Tuesday include discussion of new 3-D animated emojis (dubbed "Animoji") that can mimic a user's facial expressions, slightly revised AirPods that have a battery charging indicator on the outside of the case and more.

For what it's worth, Apple watcher and frequently cited insider John Gruber thinks someone inside Apple leaked the code to 9to5Mac and another website, MacRumors, without knowing how much detail was hidden within.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

