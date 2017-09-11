Here's everything to expect from Apple's iPhone event on Tuesday

Apple's big iPhone event is being held Tuesday, and the occasion is likely to be chock-full of announcements.
Over the weekend, a leaked version of new iOS 11 code that will run on iPhones and iPads likely revealed names of new products and provided additional information that wasn't known until now.
Here's what you should expect Apple to announce.
Apple has three iPhones ready for launch this season. The iPhone X is going to be the most high end and the one you've probably heard most about. It'll offer a new, sharper and more colorful screen, a redesigned body with new sensors that detect a user's face instead of a fingerprint, and more. The iPhone X is expected to start at around $1,000 and there may be delays in shipping, according to some analysts. Apple's iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are expected to be marginal upgrades to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus that launched last year.
Apple is also expected to introduce a new 4K Apple TV. This means it will be able to provide much sharper content to new TVs with a higher resolution. Apple hasn't supported this technology before, but competitors such as Roku and Amazon have been serving up 4K content for at least a year.
The big code leak over the weekend also revealed that the Apple Watch Series 3 is likely coming. It appears to look the same as the current model, so expect an updated processor and some small tweaks, unless Apple has managed to squeeze in new health-tracking features. 4G LTE connectivity is also apparently in tow, which means you can take the Apple Watch out on a run, far away from your iPhone, and still place phone calls or receive text messages.
Apple has been clear that it sees a huge future in augmented reality. AR is simple to understand: think of "Pokemon Go," which allows users to interact with digital objects in the real world. Apple's plans take this far outside gaming, though. Its ARKit tools, given to developers earlier this summer, will enable all sorts of new app experiences. One example previewed to CNBC showed an Ikea app that lets users place furniture around a room, viewing it through the iPhone as if it was really sitting there. That's just one example of hundreds of apps that are expected to launch in the near future.
Apple will probably announce the release date of iOS 11, its new software for the iPad and iPhone. CNBC has demoed plenty of the new features coming in iOS 11. They include a revamped control center that gives you the ability to quickly toggle Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, control your Apple TV, turn on a flashlight and more. The iPad is also able to multitask better than ever before with drag-and-drop support, the ability to run multiple apps side by side and a redesigned app tray.
Apple will also spend some time talking about Face ID, which is going to replace Touch ID on the high-end iPhone X. This will allow users to register their face so that the iPhone X can unlock right when a user looks at it. Apple reportedly has new 3-D sensors on the iPhone X that enable this, and that make it more secure than competing options on the Galaxy S8 that can be fooled by photographs.
Apple might not talk about this, but code leaked to 9to5Mac over the weekend revealed that Apple has redesigned AirPods coming. They're supposed to work the same but have a new case that shows the battery life on the outside. It's possible Apple doesn't make a big deal out o this at all.
I don't think we'll see Apple's new Mac Pro, which it said it will launch this year, but Apple likes to surprise its audience. I'm also curious if Apple decides to talk more about HomePod, its smart home speaker that will compete with Amazon's Echo. That's supposed to launch by the holidays, but Apple hasn't really provided a whole lot of information on what the user experience will be like. We'll also learn about the price and release dates of the iPhones and new Apple Watch.
CNBC reached out to Apple for comment but a spokesperson was not immediately available.