How Hugh Hefner started with $600 and created the $110 million Playboy empire

"Playboy" founder Hugh Hefner died on Wednesday at age 91. The media mogul created a multimillion-dollar empire focused on an affluent, sexually liberated lifestyle.
Hefner was working as a cartoonist for Esquire magazine in 1952. When he was turned down for a $5 raise, he quit his job at the publication and ventured out on his own.
In 1953, Hefner founded Playboy magazine using $600 of his own money and several thousand more he borrowed, including $1,000 from his devoutly religious mother. She wrote the check after her husband had said no "not because she believed in the venture," Hefner told E! in 2006, "but because she believed in her son."
That loan made her a millionaire.