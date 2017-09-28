How Hugh Hefner started with $600 and created the $110 million Playboy empire

The first issue of "Playboy," published in December of that year, featured forgotten, early-career nude photos of Marilyn Monroe and sold over 50,000 copies. By 1958, the magazine's annual profit was $4 million and "Hef" had skyrocketed to fame.

The magazine's monthly circulation peaked at seven million issues in 1971. By that time, nearly one-quarter of all American college men were buying or subscribing every month, according to the New Yorker. But by the 1980s the franchise was struggling.

Hefner's public profile surged once again in the early 2000s with the release of his reality television show on E! The program, titled "The Girls Next Door," depicted the lives of his three blonde girlfriends at the Playboy Mansion and ran from 2005 - 2010.

Last year, that mansion, dubbed the ultimate bachelor pad, sold for $100 million, half of Hefner's original asking price of $200 million. It was still the most expensive home ever sold in Los Angeles and the icon was allowed to live there until his passing.