Why this self-made multimillionaire says you can't rush success

In 1995, Jessica Iclisoy borrowed $2,000 from her mother to launch the natural baby products company California Baby. Today, Iclisoy is worth an estimated $260 million, according to Forbes.

Her biggest takeaway from her 20 years in business? You can't rush success.

At the Iconic Tour in Los Angeles, the California Baby founder says that adhering to the company's values of creating high-quality products has helped keep business growing so rapidly.

This means moving at your own pace and not according to a competitor's time table, says Iclisoy.

Iclisoy admits that it's difficult to not be "spooked" by a competitor's speed especially as they come out with the new "it products." However, she says that she continuously brings herself back to the center and core of what California Baby is about.

"I don't try to compete with my competitors," she says. "I really just try to do what we do, the best that we can do it and then I feel like the consumer will recognize that."