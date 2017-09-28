A new skyscraper in the Miami skyline is a Porsche lover's nirvana. It's called the Porsche Design Tower and every inch of this Sunny Isles Beach high-rise is inspired by the sleek German sports car. It's even been described as a Porsche piston rising from the shoreline.

But the Porsche Design Tower also has a special feature — residents can drive their cars right into their apartments.

CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" was granted exclusive access to the swanky residence. Take a look inside: