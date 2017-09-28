VISIT CNBC.COM

Penthouse for your Porsche: This luxe Miami high-rise comes with a car elevator so you can drive right into your living room

Inside the all-new Porsche Design Tower in Miami   

A new skyscraper in the Miami skyline is a Porsche lover's nirvana. It's called the Porsche Design Tower and every inch of this Sunny Isles Beach high-rise is inspired by the sleek German sports car. It's even been described as a Porsche piston rising from the shoreline.

But the Porsche Design Tower also has a special feature — residents can drive their cars right into their apartments.

CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" was granted exclusive access to the swanky residence. Take a look inside:

Alicia Keys performs at the Porsche Design Tower launch party.

The tower opened earlier this year to fanfare: a launch party included hundreds of Porsche loving VIPs, a giant fireworks show and a live performance by Grammy winner Alicia Keys.

The Porsche Design Tower towers over Sunny Isles at 60 stories.

The building itself is an architectural homage to Porsche. The same fiberglass and suede that you'd find in a Porsche is integrated into some of the building's common areas.

"Porsche's tagline is, 'Engineer luxury.' And that's exactly what we did here," tower developer, Gil Dezer, tells "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."

The “Dezervators” prepare to bring these rides to their destinations.

A pair of glass elevators (called "Dezervators," after the developer) whisk residents and their rides up to any of the building's 132 units. Each apartment comes with its own personal garage, and the building has a car concierge who will wash your car, rotate its tires and even perform routine maintenance.

Each apartment has floor to ceiling windows.

Luxury hits overdrive in the tower's units, the cheapest of which goes for $6 million.

Each unit comes with a pool overlooking Sunny Isles Beach.

In addition to the garages, each residence has its own balcony equipped with a private pool where you can soak in epic views of the Atlantic.

The racing simulator puts residents in the driver’s seat.

And that's not all. Residents have full access to the tower's state-of-the-art spa, fine-dining restaurant and a high-tech racing simulator.

The penthouse boasts killer views of Sunny Isles Beach.

But the crowned jewel of the Porsche Design Tower is its four-story penthouse that will lift you and your car to new heights for a cool $32.5 million. A quick ride in the Dezervator delivers your wheels to the top floor mega-apartment where you can then roll them right into your living room.

Says Dezer: "If you're an art collector, you put art on the wall. So why not put the car in your living room?"

Watch an all new episode of "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" Thursday at 10pm ET/PT on CNBC.

