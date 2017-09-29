Phil Risher is not a millionaire, but he knows how to manage his money.

In fact, the Geneva College graduate, who took a job as a customer service sales representative, was making only $48,000 per year when he decided to tackle his $30,000 student loan debt.

"In life," he says in his blog, "our parents and others we respect tend to funnel us into 'the plan': Go to school and get good grades so you can get a good job. Once you complete school … go to work to make money to pay your bills — repeat."

But Risher had something else in mind. "I don't like things being held over my head," he tells CNBC Make It. "I want to live a worry-free lifestyle, where I can take risks and not worry about making payments. I wanted to get rid of the debt as fast as I could."

So he came up with a plan: To pay off the full amount of his loans in one year.

Here's how he did it.