Elon Musk sees a future in which rockets will be able to transport passengers from London to New York in 29 minutes. For the the same price as a "full fare economy in an aircraft," he says.

Friday, the billionaire tech entrepreneur Musk unveiled his much-anticipated plan to get to Mars at the the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) conference in Adelaide, Australia.

Musk also revealed his team imagines using the same technology to travel between different places on Earth. He foresees the rockets being able to go anywhere on the planet in less than an hour.