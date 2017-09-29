"When we talked about starting this business, it seemed like an 'ah ha' moment."

They started selling the chips online that September and within three months, Jackson's Honest had sold chips in all 50 states and in eight different countries.

At that point, Scott says he thought, "gosh this could be a really nice little business."

The Reamers went from cutting potatoes with a mandolin in their kitchen at home to working with a small commercial kitchen. They scaled to a manufacturing facility in 2013 as they landed their first retail distribution with Natural Grocers.

By 2014, the company hit $1 million in sales. The business was self-funded by the family until November of that year. In January 2015, they added their first employee and now have a total of seven. Last year, revenue topped $10 million. The brand's potato chips and corn chips can be found in 4,000 retailers and grocery store chains like Whole Foods and Sprouts. A six-pack of 5 oz. bags of purple heirloom potato chips sells on their website for $23.94

Scott quit his day job to dive full-time into the business around June.

Although challenges arose around packaging, production and supply chain (like desperately calling up farmers to get a hold of enough potatoes to meet their growing orders), Scott and Megan say their experience with Jackson made any uncertainty around running a small business pale in comparison.

"Dealing with Jackson's disease, having it be un-diagnosed for 12 years and going all over the country to the Mayo Clinic, Boston Children's [Hospital], Columbia, Stanford — all over the nation to try to find some answer — that made us tough as nails," Scott says.

Throughout the bustling growth, the Reamers remained resolute in their focus: Jackson.

"We felt like we had this story to tell, and it seemed to us that we needed to share it," Megan says. "For years, people told us to write a book, and talk about all of the things we had done for Jackson and with Jackson, and all of the changes we had made to accommodate this disease progression within him, and that never really felt right, like the right thing to do. But when we talked about starting this business, it seemed like an 'ah ha' moment."

Scott explains that they wanted to pass along their discoveries — that old-school, unprocessed fats can be healthy and beneficial — to other people.

"It took us a long time to figure this out, but we felt like it was such hard won information, that we had a duty at some level to share that with other people," he says.

For Megan, her proudest moment in building the business was a trip to the children's hospital in Denver, which now sells Jackson's Honest chips. She went to showcase samples of the chips and introduce people to the brand, unlike a usual visit that entailed a procedure or test for Jackson.

"That for me was very poignant," she says. "I never would have believed 10 years ago, five years ago, when we were still searching for answers about Jackson, that we would shifted this into truly making lemonade out of lemons and spinning it in this really positive direction."