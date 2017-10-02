Google employees quit to launch a start-up that makes moving, and renting, cheaper

When Julia Ramsey, 31, moved to New York City in 2007, she ran into a problem many New Yorkers have faced: Finding an affordable apartment.

"I had moved a bunch of times and it was just agonizing," Ramsey tells CNBC Make It. She had to spend hours trying to find a good deal on real estate sites and then also had to pay an astronomical broker fee.

"I have no problem with an amazing service that costs a lot of money, but the thing that gets to me is low service and a ton of money," she says. "The process where you've already done all the research, you know exactly what apartment you want and you still pay the broker $5,000 or so — that's a broken system."