The No. 1 question this Chief Talent Officer asks in every interview

The best preparation for an interview is to come up with answers to the common questions an interviewer may ask and also prepare yourself for questions that will require you to go beyond the surface of your resume.

Cynthia Augustine, who serves as the global chief talent officer for the ad agency Foote, Cone & Belding, explains to CNBC Make It that her favorite interview question is one that gives a broader sense of who you, the candidate, are, in addition to what's on paper.

"I ask your typical questions but my favorite is, 'Is there something that you worked on or you've done that didn't particularly go your way? If so, what was it and what would you do if you can do it over?'" says Augustine.