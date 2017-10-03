10 jobs with the fastest salary growth in the US

The U.S. economy still hasn't fully recovered from the 2008 financial crisis, and for many workers, that has meant rather stagnant salaries. This, even as the cost of living in some areas continues to rise.

"Wage growth continued its slightly upward trend in September," says Andrew Chamberlain, chief economist of Glassdoor, a salary and jobs website. But the increase is moving at "a snail's pace."

However, with a national average of wage growth at about 2.5 percent, according to CNBC, there are certain jobs bucking the trend.

Using millions of anonymous user-submitted data, as well as data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Glassdoor published its September report of professions with the highest percent growth in wages. The report looks at wage growth from September 2016 to September 2017.

Here are 10 jobs with the fastest rate of wage growth, according to Glassdoor: