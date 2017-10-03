VISIT CNBC.COM

10 jobs with the fastest salary growth in the US

Pharmacy manager prepares a prescription at a Walgreens store.
Steve Hockstein | Bloomberg | Getty Images
The U.S. economy still hasn't fully recovered from the 2008 financial crisis, and for many workers, that has meant rather stagnant salaries. This, even as the cost of living in some areas continues to rise.

"Wage growth continued its slightly upward trend in September," says Andrew Chamberlain, chief economist of Glassdoor, a salary and jobs website. But the increase is moving at "a snail's pace."

However, with a national average of wage growth at about 2.5 percent, according to CNBC, there are certain jobs bucking the trend.

Using millions of anonymous user-submitted data, as well as data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Glassdoor published its September report of professions with the highest percent growth in wages. The report looks at wage growth from September 2016 to September 2017.

Here are 10 jobs with the fastest rate of wage growth, according to Glassdoor:

10. Web Designer

Software engineer millennial
Cyrus McCrimmon | Getty Images

Percent of wage growth year over year: 3.4

Median base pay: $51,767

9. Pharmacy technician

A pharmacy technician fills a prescription inside a Wal-Mart store in Trevose, Pa.
Mike Mergen | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Percent of wage growth year over year: 3.4

Median base pay: $30,688

8. Store manager

Gap employee
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
Percent of wage growth year over year: 3.5

Median base pay: $48,701

7. Business development manager

450824041
Thomas Barwick | Getty Images

Percent of wage growth year over year: 3.6

Median base pay: $69,503

6. Solutions architect (IT specialist) 

157317812
Getty Images

Percent of wage growth year over year: 3.7

Median base pay: $102,184

5. Restaurant cook

The executive chef at a restaurant is undocumented and has worked his way up from dishwasher to executive chef.
Getty Images
Percent of wage growth year over year: 4.3

Median base pay: $28,456

4. Bank teller

Bank Teller and Customer
Image Source | Getty Images

Percent of wage growth year over year: 4.3

Median base pay: $28,633

3. Recruiter

A job seeker, right, shakes the hand of a recruiter during the Quad Cities career fair in Moline, Illinois.
Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Percent of wage growth year over year: 4.8

Median base pay: $50,491

2. Truck driver

Truck Driver between trucks
Philippe Huguen | AFP | Getty Images

Percent of wage growth year over year: 5.0

Median base pay: $52,280

1. Barista

A barista froths milk for a drink inside a Starbucks Corp. coffee shop in New York.
Victor J. Blue | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Percent of wage growth year over year: 5.6

Median base pay: $24,305

Beyond just wage growth, Glassdoor also reports on an area with lots of job potential: health care. Workers in the profession continue to see their wages grow and there are currently many job openings in field.

"Healthcare jobs, such as pharmacy technicians, registered nurses and certified nurses assistants are seeing increased wage growth," writes Chaimberlain in the report.

"[It's] a trend which is likely being fueled by rising demand for care from aging Baby Boomers," he adds, "and an increased need for these roles on the front lines of the healthcare system."

