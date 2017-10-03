Buffett calls an estate tax repeal 'a terrible mistake'—here's how to know if it affects you

President Donald Trump's tax plan, introduced during the campaign and outlined in more detail last week, calls for getting rid of the federal estate tax. That would be a "terrible mistake," billionaire Warren Buffett told CNBC on Tuesday.

The estate tax — a tax on cash, real estate, stock or other assets transferred from one generation to the next — was first introduced in 1916, when it charged 10 percent on estates valued at $5 million or more. At its peak, it levied a tax of 77 percent on estates worth $10 million or more.

Under current rules, any individual's estate that exceeds $5.49 million in value, or a married couple's estate that exceeds $10.98 million, is taxed up to 40 percent upon the owner's death.

Since the threshold is so high, the very richest Americans are alone in paying the tax.