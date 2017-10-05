Mastering these 3 skills can earn you $110,000 a year

With a median base salary of $110,000, a job satisfaction score of 4.4 out of 5, and more than 4,100 job openings, it's no wonder that Data Scientist earned the number one spot on the Best Jobs in America list for 2017 (and 2016, as well!). Add to that the fact that hot employers like Disney, Amazon, The Washington Post and Hulu are hiring for the position, and you might just be wondering how you can score a job as a Data Scientist yourself.

One of the first steps is mastering the skills necessary for the job. To determine what exactly those are, the Glassdoor Economic Research team recently crawled thousands of Data Scientist job listings — here were the top ten that they came across.

This doesn't necessarily mean you have to master all 10 of these skills in order to find a job as a Data Scientist — in fact, "mastering just three core skills — Python, R, and SQL — can provide a solid foundation for seven out of 10 job openings today in data science," said Pablo Ruiz Junco, Glassdoor Economic Research Fellow.