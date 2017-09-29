Save your Saturdays: Why you shouldn't get a side hustle to pay off debt

There are two general ways to eliminate debt: Paring down your spending and increasing your income.

One common piece of advice is to start a side hustle to bring in extra cash, whether it's creating your own business or driving for Lyft in your spare time. After all, the more you're bringing in, the more you'll be able to put toward your mountain of debt each month, right?

Not always.

To find out if could make sense for you, first ask yourself the reason you're in debt. Are you paying off your student loans, or have you racked up credit card charges? Did an unexpected illness hit you with a pile of doctors' bills, or are you trying to finance a shiny new car?

If poor spending habits landed you in debt in the first place, earning more money isn't going to teach you to change your habits. It will only provide you with more cash to blow.