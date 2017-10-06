Bartender wins 'Jeopardy' 8 times—here's what he's doing with his $300,000 winnings

New York City bartender Austin Rogers has made an impressive run on "Jeopardy," winning eight straight games and more than $300,000.

He has the chance to extend his streak on Friday night.

The 38-year-old, whose quirky personality and risky bets have made him a fan favorite, doesn't even own a TV.

So what's his secret? Watching a ton of "Jeopardy" episodes. "If you watch enough, you'll start seeing things repeat," he tells Good Morning America. For example, "if it ever says Romanian poet, it'll be Eminescu. I have no idea who Eminescu is, but I've seen that come up three times in episodes across the decades."