Billionaires Bill Gates and Warren Buffett are best friends who share meals at McDonald's, goof around while mattress shopping and look to each for advice.

But the pair almost didn't meet.

On July 5, 1991, Buffett was visiting Washington state when he was invited to dinner with Gates' parents via a mutual friend. The friend teased the possibility that Gates himself might show up, according to Buffett, who told students the story during an event with Gates at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln's College of Business Administration in 2005.

Meanwhile, Gates protested his invitation.