Michelle Obama: If you're afraid to use your voice, give up your seat at the table

Speaking up in the workplace can be intimidating, but it's a practice that former First Lady Michelle Obama says everyone needs to adopt.

In a conversation Tuesday at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women, Obama spoke with television producer and bestselling author Shonda Rhimes about the need for women to voice their opinion in order to activate the change they want to see.

"Don't waste your seat at the table," Philadelphia Business Journal reports her saying. "If you are scared to use your voice, then you've got to get up and give it to someone who isn't afraid to use the spot."

Obama recalled the time when speaking up earned her a flexible work schedule at the University of Chicago Medical Center. During this time, former President Barack Obama was working as an Illinois Senator and the couple's two daughters were young.