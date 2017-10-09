This controversial answer to a job interview question is just what one CEO wants to hear

During a job interview, it's good to be excited and enthusiastic about the company you'd be working for, and most of the time, you should also be discerning about the role you're taking on. "When you say something to the effect of, 'I don't care what jobs you have available — I'll do anything!' that's a big red flag," The Muse reports.

But at least one boss actually welcomes the more controversial response, "I'll do anything!"

Daniel Schwartz, the CEO of Restaurant Brands International, parent company of Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons, looks for candidates with infectious energy and a can-do attitude. During a recent interview with Adam Bryant at The New York Times, Schwartz said that he "like[s] people who say they're willing to do anything" because it reminds him of the attitude he sported early on in his own career.