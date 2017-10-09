The best places in the US for paid family leave

Balancing the demands of work and personal life is no easy feat, but choosing a job, or home state, that empowers you building and growing a family can be a huge help.

According to data compiled by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), of 41 countries examined, only the U.S. does not mandate paid leave for new parents.

While eligible employees are protected under the Family and Medical Leave Act, which offers 12 weeks of unpaid leave in a year for employees to take care of a newborn child or family member, the cities and states listed here have developed their own policies.