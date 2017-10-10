See inside Tommy Hilfiger’s $27.5 million beachfront mansion in Miami

Fashion mogul Tommy Hilfiger is selling his Miami mansion for $27.5 million.
The 14,075-square-foot estate, located on ultra-exclusive shoreline, Golden Beach, is just what you'd expect from the colorful designer. It's featured on an upcoming episode of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich." Here's a look inside.
"As soon as you open that door it's like 'wow!'" luxury real estate broker Jill Hertzberg tells "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."
"You just have to do everything you can and control yourself and act cool, but really you're just going 'wow wow wow wow.'"
Hilfiger and his wife, Dee, bought the mega-home in 2013 for $17.25 million. They gave the beach house a multimillion-dollar Hilfiger makeover, including candy-colored decor and a marble spiral staircase adorned with a 23-foot custom chandelier, made from hundreds of hand-blown pieces of glass.
Every room is adorned with Hilfiger's private art collection: tens of millions of dollars worth of rare pieces created by modern masters including Andy Warhol, Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat.
The mansion's movie theater is completely decked out in psychedelic red.
Above the cocktail bar is a spinning vintage disco ball that was flown in from Monaco.
The walls of the colorful guest bedrooms are lined with bespoke felt fabrics that were custom-tailored to fit each room.
And the bathroom walls are even more playful; each is covered in scratch-and-sniff, fruit-flavored wallpaper.
Meanwhile, Hilfiger's home office is upholstered in his signature red and blue.
The mansion's master suite is draped in dreamy white, with a hidden TV that pops out from under the bed.
The only thing more spectacular than the estate's one-of-a-kind design is its palm tree-dotted backyard. Steps away from the mansion's private surf lodge is an infinity pool, which overlooks the property's 100 feet of oceanfront.
"This house without a doubt is one of a kind," says Hertzberg. "I challenge you ever to find another house like this."
