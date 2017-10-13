VISIT CNBC.COM

Costco is still cheaper than Whole Foods—but the store doesn't carry the one thing millennials want most

A customer browses goods at a Costco Wholesale store in New York.
Competition is heating up in the grocery industry.

Amazon's recent acquisition of Whole Foods and the subsequent price reductions have led customers to question if the chain — which had earned the moniker "Whole Paycheck" — truly provides significant savings or if it's just as expensive as ever.

For members of wholesale club Costco, which has long been a secret weapon for customers aiming to cut down their grocery bills, the answer is no. Recent data from JPMorgan found that Costco remains a "whopping" 58 percent cheaper than Whole Foods on a per-unit basis for groceries.

"[Costco] offers an unquestioned value prop with the best pricing, curated assortment, strong private label offering, and treasure hunt atmosphere," JPMorgan analyst Christopher Horvers wrote in a note to clients, as reported by CNBC.

Costco also proved the least expensive option for perishable groceries, dry goods and household items when compared to Whole Foods, Wal-Mart, Target and Aldi, JPMorgan found.

But though Costco generally offers cheaper prices, there's a problem. The selection is limited. One missing item, and missed opportunity: the popular seltzer brand LaCroix, a cult favorite, particularly among millennials.

A 12-pack of LaCroix from Whole Foods goes for $5.39 via delivery service Instacart. Prices at Walmart are slightly more expensive: a 12-pack sells for $6.58.

A case of 12 cans costs $5.39 on Amazon, but there's a catch: The online retailer has shifted most versions of the flavored drink from Amazon Prime or Amazon Pantry to Amazon Fresh, the site's grocery-specific delivery service available only in certain cities. Like Prime or Pantry, Fresh can also deliver either same- or next-day, but it costs extra.

That effectively puts LaCroix behind a paywall.

The absence of one particular brand is by no means a dealbreaker for Costco. LaCroix-obsessed members can purchase their groceries at the wholesale club and their seltzer elsewhere. But as competition among supermarkets intensifies, winning loyalty from young, millennial customers will prove increasingly invaluable.

Costco has already made some moves to keep up with recent trends by launching two new delivery options, CNBC reports. The first, Costco Grocery, offers shoppers about 500 nonperishable goods for two-day delivery, with orders over $75 dropped off at no charge.

A second service, offered in metropolitan markets and powered by Instacart, lets shoppers choose from 1,700 items, including fresh groceries, for same-day delivery.

