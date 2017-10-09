Here's a budget breakdown of a couple that makes $200,000 a year and yet is scraping by

An annual household income of $200,000 is nearly four times as much as the median annual income in the United States. But although bringing in that much puts you in the upper class, it doesn't guarantee that you'll feel rich.

To illustrate this point, personal finance blogger Sam Dogen of Financial Samurai broke down the hypothetical budget of a couple living in San Francisco with one child, each making $100,000 a year, for a $200,000 total annual income.

Here's exactly how this family could spend its money — and end up without much left over.