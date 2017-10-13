How to answer the interview question, 'How would you fire someone?'

Hiring an employee means trusting them to fire other employees. That's why hiring managers sometimes ask a counter-intuitive interview question: "How would you fire someone?"

This question is an opportunity to demonstrate your management style, ability to empathize and emotional intelligence. As part of Glassdoor's How to Answer the 50 Most Common Interview Questions series, they asked experts how to perfectly navigate tricky questions like these.

Before candidates jump into a logistical explanation of how they would fire someone, Aurora Meneghello of Repurpose Your Purpose recommends "first sharing the steps [you'd] take to not get to the point of firing someone."

This allows you to demonstrate how you would be a communicative manager who helps develop talent instead of firing trainable employees. Show that you'd never take firing someone lightly — even if it is hypothetical.