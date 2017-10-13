How to answer the interview question, 'What are some of your leadership experiences?'

Regardless of whether you're applying for an internship or a senior level position, hiring managers always want to know the leadership qualities and style of a potential employee.
So when you're inevitably faced with the question, "What are some of your leadership experiences?," you'll want to be prepared with an answer that shows how you can help the company move ahead.
Career strategist Mary Grace Gardner of The Young Professionista says candidates should be as specific as possible about how they led a team to achieve its goal.