How to answer the interview question, 'What are some of your leadership experiences?'

"Select one example that demonstrates why you stepped into a leadership role for a project or situation, what you did as the leader and what impact [it made] on others and yourself," Gardner tells Glassdoor for the site's 50 Most Common Interview Questions series.

"The best answers include what goal you set, how you rallied the team to achieve that goal and how [you applied] those learnings elsewhere."

Amazon recruiter Miriam Park agrees.

Park, who is the director of Amazon's university recruiting, tells CNBC Make It that employers want to know "how you have owned a role and moved the needle forward, demonstrated curiosity and where you have solved a problem."

She advises candidates to not fall into the trap of answering interview questions with what they think the company wants to hear, but rather in a way that demonstrates candor and authenticity.

