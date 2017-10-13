How to answer the job interview question, 'What's your favorite website?'

Hiring managers don't just want to know if you've got the skills for a specific position. They also want to know if you'll fit into the company's culture, and an easy way to do that is trying to understand who you are outside of the office.

While some employers may inquire about your hobbies and side hustles, one common question candidates can expect to be asked in an interview is, "What is your favorite website?"

According to career strategist Mary Grace Gardner from The Young Professionista, this question allows interviewers to gain insight into how you utilize your down time.

"The question aims to highlight how you like to spend your time — do you spend time networking online, staying on top of the latest industry news or catching up on celebrity gossip?" she tells Glassdoor for the site's 50 Most Common Interview Questions series.

In addition to being prepared with an answer, candidates should also be able to explain the reasoning.