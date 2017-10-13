VISIT CNBC.COM

How to answer the job interview question, 'What's your favorite website?'

Hiring managers don't just want to know if you've got the skills for a specific position. They also want to know if you'll fit into the company's culture, and an easy way to do that is trying to understand who you are outside of the office.

While some employers may inquire about your hobbies and side hustles, one common question candidates can expect to be asked in an interview is, "What is your favorite website?"

According to career strategist Mary Grace Gardner from The Young Professionista, this question allows interviewers to gain insight into how you utilize your down time.

"The question aims to highlight how you like to spend your time — do you spend time networking online, staying on top of the latest industry news or catching up on celebrity gossip?" she tells Glassdoor for the site's 50 Most Common Interview Questions series.

In addition to being prepared with an answer, candidates should also be able to explain the reasoning.

Suzy Welch describes a potential hire who seemed like the right fit but ultimately was not hired.
Suzy Welch: The one interview question I always ask   

"Social media websites can point to your ability to connect with others, news websites can show your knowledge on the latest trends and niche websites can show your unique characteristics," Gardner adds.

While it's easy to downplay the role of the internet in your hiring process, a CareerBuilder survey found that 70 percent of employers use social media to screen candidates.

"Most workers have some sort of online presence today — and more than half of employers won't hire those without one," said Rosemary Haefner, chief human resources officer at CareerBuilder, in a statement. "This shows the importance of cultivating a positive online persona."

To ensure that a discussion around your favorite website won't rule you out of the selection process, it's best to also be mindful of the content that's present on your personal social media pages.

"Potential employers will search for you online, and when they do, you need to be able to control what they are able to find," says Glassdoor career expert Randi Sherman.

