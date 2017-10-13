Money advice from Benjamin Franklin's 259-year-old book on wealth is still relevant

Nearly 260 years ago, Benjamin Franklin wrote a proverb-filled essay about money and success titled "The Way to Wealth."

The essay first appeared in his yearly publication, "Poor Richard's Almanack," and was eventually reprinted in more than 100 languages.

Franklin's insights into wealth are just as relevant several centuries later. In fact, one CEO says the single best piece of money advice she's ever heard comes from the 259-year-old text.

"Ben Franklin for me became a bit of a role model," Katelyn Gleason, CEO and founder of Eligible, tells CNBC Make It. "He was an inventor; he was an entrepreneur; he himself was in debt at one time."