Katie Couric: When it comes to spending money, 'I'm very millennial'

Katie Couric broke records in 2001 when she and NBC signed one of the largest financial deals ever in television: $60 million for four and a half years, or about $15 million a year. She earned a similar salary as an anchor at CBS from 2006 to 2011, and then up to $10 million a year at Yahoo, where she served as the global news anchor until 2017.

And yet, the journalist is still thrifty.

She could "loosen the wallet a little bit," she tells host Anna Sale on the WNYC podcast "Death, Sex & Money." "I don't really love stuff that much. … I don't like spending a lot of money on things. I think it's really because I like value."

When Couric does spend, she spends on experiences, she tells Sale: "I'm very millennial that way."