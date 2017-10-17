This is the ideal amount to leave your kids when you die, parenting podcasters agree

West Texas millionaire: Here's how to NOT screw up your rich kids 4:25 PM ET Tue, 14 June 2016 | 01:30

Based on Roth's own experiences, though, he and Wallace suggest a compromise.

Roth received "a moderate inheritance" from his grandparents in his 20s, he says, which allowed him to travel and experiment and formulate a plan for his future. A financial cushion, especially when you're starting out, he says, can be "a wonderful thing."

But "too much money," he admits, can be a hindrance.

"We all know that there are kids who inherit too much money and it spoils them and their lives are ruined by it," says Roth. "They never have to figure out how to make their [own] way in the world, what they are able to do or how they can contribute [to society]."

How much is best? "It's good for them to be able to go to college and come out without any loans … [to have] some amount of money beyond the point [of] spoiling."