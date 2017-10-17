This is the ideal amount to leave your kids when you die, parenting podcasters agree

On a recent episode of Slate's parenting podcast Mom and Dad are Fighting, an caller brings up a difficult question: Assuming you're wealthy, how much money should you leave to you children when you die?
Hosts Gabriel Roth and Carvell Wallace hail from very different backgrounds and yet come up with the same answer: Leave some to your children — enough to go to college and get started in life — and give the rest to charity.
Many wealthy parents fret about this decision, worrying that too much money could actually harm their children. That's partly why some American business moguls go even further. Self-made millionaire Eugene Lang set his kids up for success by not leaving them a dime, for example. Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett and others say they don't plan to leave their children much or any money at all.