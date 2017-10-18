How thinking like a Navy SEAL can help you exceed your goals

Thinking like a Navy SEAL may be the key to unlocking your potential. As Eric Barker explains in his book, "Barking Up the Wrong Tree," SEALs develop their mental fitness to enhance their willpower and resilience.

Their strategies aren't hard to imitate. The first Barker discusses is simple: positive self-talk. "Yes, Navy SEALs need to be badass," he writes, "but one of the keys to that is thinking like The Little Engine That Could."

During the notorious "Hell Week" of Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) training, aspiring SEALs face seemingly insurmountable challenges. Over the course of 110 sleepless hours, Barker notes, they undergo tasks that induce panic and even thoughts of death. Many don't make it.

"SEAL class 264 had a 94 percent attrition rate," writes Barker. "Of the 256 men who started, only 16 graduated with the class." What distinguishes the successful, it seems, is mental fitness.

"When the Navy started teaching BUD/S applicants to speak to themselves positively, combined with other mental tools, BUD/S passing rates increased nearly 10 percent," he writes.

Positive self-talk can be useful in any industry. What makes a good insurance salesman, for instance, is the ability to endure constant rejection. As Barker notes, research has shown that exceptionally optimistic salesman sell exceptionally well.